Is Roman Reigns’ silence a sign of his demise at WrestleMania?

For much of the build to WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has been the world’s most decorated wallflower, with his cousin, The Rock, doing most of The Tribal Chief’s talking. However, that will potentially change this Friday as Reigns — who will celebrate 1,300 days as champion then — comes face-to-face with his WrestleMania challenger, Cody Rhodes, on SmackDown.

Despite making more appearances in the run-up to WWE’s super spectacular, which included a shocking segment where Reigns demanded that The Rock acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief, Reigns has felt as absent as ever. Outside of that one moment with Rock, the Undisputed Champ has looked secondary to the Hollywood megastar, a point WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted weeks ago.

“If I’m Roman, I’m doing the talking, and Rock’s trailing and let the Rock be behind me. I’m the champion. I’m the Head of the Table. Rocky’s coming in and just taken over,” said Bully Ray.

Since taking over, The Rock has cut one outstanding promo after another. Some of the subject matter may have been questionable at times, but ultimately, he still excels at creating conflict and an interest in seeing that conflict resolved in the ring.

Last Friday, in the hours before SmackDown, The Rock cut a chilling promo that called Rhodes out for crying on Raw while promising to beat him bloody in front of his mother, whom Rock intends on gifting his weight belt after he’s skinned Cody’s hide. The intense monologue heightened anticipation for either Rhodes receiving a beating or delivering one that Momma Rock might have failed to dish out.

But while it was a great promo, the problem is that it should’ve come from Roman Reigns.

In fairness, there could be something positive to Reigns’ silence. First, by keeping mum, Reigns doesn’t appear soft like Rhodes, who sobbed like a baby, nor does he come off as sophomoric as Seth Rollins, who is still patting himself on the back for calling The Rock “Diarrhea” Dwayne. One could also argue that Reigns appears to be more of a boss than ever by letting Rock do all the heavy lifting for him. From a kayfabe competitor’s perspective, Reigns might be hoping that The Rock’s taunts distract Rhodes, making him more vulnerable to defeat.

However, Reigns’ recent fade to the back could signal that the most dominant championship run in almost 40 years is about to fade to black.

In days gone by, when a wrestler was wrapping up their time in a territory or promotion, it wasn’t uncommon to see less of that person on television. Once a staple of a brand’s programming, a departing wrestler often saw decreased TV time. While there have been no reports to suggest that Reigns might be taking an extended sabbatical, one that doesn’t include his grip on WWE’s top title, it’s worth noting how The Rock has also begun to refer to himself as The Final Boss.

As one wonders what a championship reign by Cody Rhodes looks like, it’s conceivable that Rhodes, as champion, may face the same hurdles “Stone Cold” Steve Austin encountered when he was the WWE Champion, which was WWE management. In this instance, The Rock, a member of the board of directors for WWE’s parent company, might become a thorn in the side of Rhodes, forcing him into uncomfortable situations as champion. That could result in The American Nightmare running a gauntlet of challengers, all from the Bloodline, until Rhodes meets The Rock, aka The Final Boss.

Based on the promos Rock has been cutting, a singles match with Rhodes feels more appealing than either main event for night one and night two of WrestleMania. While they’ll have an opportunity to square off with each other during a tag team affair at the Showcase of the Immortals that features Reigns and Rollins, a one-on-one match between the two could be the direction WWE is going should Rhodes complete his quest and win the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Then again, perhaps Reigns, unaccompanied by The Rock, will finally have something of substance to say when he looks Cody Rhodes in the eye this Friday. If he doesn’t, it could be a sign that perhaps the next words out of The Tribal Chief’s mouth might be, “Goodbye, for now.”