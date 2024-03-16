Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Becky Lynch beating Liv Morgan, the Kabuki Warriors retaining tag team gold against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and Seth Rollins saying Drew McIntyre is the least of his concerns at WrestleMania 40, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

Grayson and Austin’s purpose on the road to WrestleMania is to take all the Stunners and RKOs that Logan Paul runs away from. They are basically the jabroni henchmen who take the beatings so the bigger star doesn’t have to.

Stock Down #2: Pretty Deadly

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have built zero momentum ever since Elton returned from injury late last year. They’ve competed in four TV matches in 2024 and have lost them all, including last night’s loss to New Catch Republic that ended their hopes for getting a match at WrestleMania 40. On the one hand, it’s kind of fitting that Pete Dunne is getting multiple wins back on this team after they regularly dominated the Brawling Brutes in 2023, but this is the worst time of year to be the team that is doing the job.

Stock Down #1: Chad Gable

Chad Gable came up with his own catchphrase for this week’s gauntlet match on Raw about how winning it “just means more” to him than any of the other competitors. This was in reference to the fact that he needed to fight GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 40 in order to wipe away his child’s tears of sadness and replace them with tears of joy.

Gable then had the best draw in the field, entering the match last, and proceeded to lose in his first and only fall of the bout. What a disappointing father he turned out to be. Chad has no clue what’s next for him after this devastating loss.

Maybe this angle will lead to a big moment for Gable down the line, but in the short-term he has no path to making it onto the WrestleMania card. That is, assuming WWE ignores the fact this his shoulders were off the mat during the pin fall.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

The tag team match of Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile was the worst segment on this week’s Raw, and there’s a chance a stinker like that can drag everyone down. But for now, Candice’s new mean streak is already paying off in the win column, which she sorely needed.

Stock Up #2: The Rock

It’s clear that people still can’t get enough of The Rock, as evidenced by the reaction he got in Memphis during his latest The Rock Concert. Rock showed off his unmatched charisma and came off like the biggest star in town, while also getting serious at the right time to foreshadow a bloody beating for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. He capped it off with a masterful (and somewhat disturbing) response to Cody’s vow to hand the WWE championship to his mom, creating more anticipation to see which one of these men will deliver on their word at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Stock Up #1: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was down on his luck not all that long ago, but any doubt about his skills in the ring evaporated when he defeated Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakmura, and Chad Gable in separate falls to win a gauntlet match and earn an Intercontinental title match against GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40. Unlike most of GUNTHER’s recent challengers, Sami actually has a chance to end The Ring General’s nearly two-year reign with the gold.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?