Next week, WWE will remind us that Cody is actually feuding with Roman

Ever since Cody Rhodes introduced The Rock at the end of Feb. 2 episode of SmackDown, the wrestling world has been focused on the rivalry between Rhodes and Rock. For a week it was a possible behind-the-scenes one. Then Rocky slapped Cody in Las Vegas, and it’s played out on-screen — and online.

It’s been pretty fun! But while it is now officially in service of a match, the main event of WrestleMania XL’s first night... Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. Rock & Roman Reigns isn’t the biggest match at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. That would be night two’s Cody vs. Roman rematch. You know, the one for the WWE Universal championship? The thing that will allow Rhodes to “finish the story”?

Reigns wasn’t even on SmackDown last night (Mar. 15), capping a week where all of the focus was the fallout of The American Nightmare finally returning Rock’s slap the Friday before.

But they still have three weeks before WrestleMania. So next Friday, they’ll start putting the spotlight on the last match we’ll see in Lincoln Financial Field next month...

The Rock isn’t scheduled to be in Milwaukee on Mar. 22, so this will be the Tribal Chief’s chance to establish himself as the real Final Boss of WrestleMania.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature Rey Mysterio’s first match in months, when he faces Santos Escobar. Two bouts in the tournament to determine entrants in WrestleMania XL’s Tag Title Ladder Match are also set for the card: Street Profits vs. AOP and The OC vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory.