An incredible Stunner into an RKO

The Rock may have held another concert on Friday Night SmackDown in Memphis this week, and it was cool if you’re into that sort of thing, but for my money the best thing to happen on the show this week was this sick ass Stunner into an RKO:

Rate this Stunner and RKO combo #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YbuLJhhEPd — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 16, 2024

Look, I fully understand that Theory didn’t time it the best. He does a bit of a double jump just after the Stunner to make sure he gets enough air for the ensuing RKO. And you know what? I don’t care one bit. It still looked awesome.

Even better was the reaction from everyone else. Orton looking up surprised; Owens being heard off camera shouting “OH MY GOD;” Orton not being able to help himself from breaking into a smile at that; the cut to Logan Paul looking gobsmacked and unsure what to do about what he’s just witnessed.

My god, it was all just so brilliant.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: