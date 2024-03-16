Who should kick off night one and night two of WrestleMania XL?

In professional wrestling, the phrase “jerking the curtain” refers to the opening match of a wrestling event. In previous years, the term was often an insult, as “curtain jerkers” were typically deemed marginal or lower in status compared to the main event or other featured attractions on a card.

But over the years, that stigma has slowly changed. Events have grown longer and can span a couple of days. In WWE, there are also two of everything on each show now: two world champions, two Royal Rumble matches, two Elimination Chambers, two Money in the Bank spectacles, etc.

With so much going on, it’s no wonder why fans are exhausted by the time the main event rolls around, especially when world title matches and headlining acts kick the night off. While it’s been said, “If you ain’t first, you’re last,” these days in pro wrestling, if you’re not last, you want to be first. As WrestleMania approaches, the main events for night one and night two are set in stone, which leaves one important question.

Who’s opening night one and night two?

Whether a show begins with headliners or lower- to mid-card talent, it’s vital for a wrestling promotion to start a show hot, something to get people’s attention and set the tone for what everyone hopes will be an entertaining evening. Ideally, the best way to commence the festivities is by having a beloved babyface go over to make the arena crowd happy. That said, night one of WrestleMania needs to begin with Bayley and Iyo Sky for the Women’s Championship.

Going into the women’s Royal Rumble match in January, the sentimental favorite for most fans was Bayley. Despite being a heel at the time, Bayley was (and still is) a respected performer who, despite delivering notable performances in multi-person matches at WrestleMania, has never had the opportunity to showcase her talent in a singles match at WWE’s signature event. She also missed a WrestleMania due to injury.

For these reasons, and how WWE has painted her in a sympathetic light after getting bounced from Damage CTRL, Bayley has the hearts of fans like never before. Though her Rumble win should’ve guaranteed a closing spot on at least night one, the reality is that a higher-profile story exists. However, an exhilarating match with an exciting star like Sky that ends with a WrestleMania moment for Bayley is the perfect feel-good story to get the party started. It also allows Bayley the right to tell her colleagues, “Top this,” if the match delivers.

With night two, the aim is to continue the momentum from the previous evening. It should start with a short but impactful match that reignites the event’s energy, featuring well-known and respected performers.

Night two needs to begin with LA Knight and AJ Styles.

About opening WrestleMania, Styles is no stranger to the role. In 2017, the Phenomenal One had a hell of a kick-starter with Shane McMahon, which nearly stole the show from the jump. Though capable of doing it again this year, Styles will only need to work hard enough to get fans emotionally revved up for the night ahead by giving Knight a decisive win that adds credibility to Knight’s character.

A classic grudge match that starts slow, with Styles initially frustrating Knight, followed by both wrestlers playing their best hits toward the end, would make for an ideal opener. With Knight making his WrestleMania debut, defeating the former WWE Champion would create a memorable moment early. Again, a win by a crowd favorite sets a positive tone for the rest of the night, especially given the potentially dark ending that could occur if the warning signs leading up to the main event come true.

Now, you tell me, Cagesiders: who would you like to see kick-off night one and night two of the biggest show of the year?

Let’s chat in the comments section.