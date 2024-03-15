 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Logan Paul gets his WrestleMania 40 match

Against a new rival and a familiar foe.

By Geno Mrosko
When Logan Paul laid out Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber and cost him a shot at the world heavyweight championship, it was clear the two were headed for a showdown. The question was whether or not it would be a singles match, considering Kevin Owens, too, has been involved all along the way and still has his own beef with Paul.

Answer: Nope!

Indeed, Nick Aldis made it official with an announcement on Friday Night SmackDown this week after Orton defeated Grayson Waller and Owens helped fend off a post-match beatdown — a triple threat match for the United States championship will take place at WrestleMania 40 early next month in Philadelphia.

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 40 lineup:

  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
  • Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
  • Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn
  • Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
  • United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
  • The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
  • LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
  • Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

