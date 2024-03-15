Logan Paul gets his WrestleMania 40 match

When Logan Paul laid out Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber and cost him a shot at the world heavyweight championship, it was clear the two were headed for a showdown. The question was whether or not it would be a singles match, considering Kevin Owens, too, has been involved all along the way and still has his own beef with Paul.
Answer: Nope!
Indeed, Nick Aldis made it official with an announcement on Friday Night SmackDown this week after Orton defeated Grayson Waller and Owens helped fend off a post-match beatdown — a triple threat match for the United States championship will take place at WrestleMania 40 early next month in Philadelphia.
The Maverick finds out his opponent for #WrestleMania— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 16, 2024
Paul vs. Owens vs. Orton!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EmFuWQHfvP
Here’s the updated WrestleMania 40 lineup:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
- Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
- United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
- The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
