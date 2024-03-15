Logan Paul gets his WrestleMania 40 match

When Logan Paul laid out Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber and cost him a shot at the world heavyweight championship, it was clear the two were headed for a showdown. The question was whether or not it would be a singles match, considering Kevin Owens, too, has been involved all along the way and still has his own beef with Paul.

Answer: Nope!

Indeed, Nick Aldis made it official with an announcement on Friday Night SmackDown this week after Orton defeated Grayson Waller and Owens helped fend off a post-match beatdown — a triple threat match for the United States championship will take place at WrestleMania 40 early next month in Philadelphia.

