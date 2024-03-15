 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yeet vs. No Yeet set for WrestleMania 40

The family feud continues.

By Geno Mrosko
Jey Uso officially put down the challenge for a singles match against his brother, Jimmy, on Monday Night Raw this week. Naturally, WWE followed up by having Kayla Braxton ask The Bloodline for a response on Friday Night SmackDown in Memphis this evening.

The response:

For as meaningful as the match is, it seems like they could have done this in a segment in the ring instead of a simple backstage bit between entrances for a separate match but either way at least we know it’s going down.

And that was a pretty good promo out of Jimmy.

The updated WrestleMania 40 lineup:

  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
  • Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
  • Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn
  • Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
  • The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
  • LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
  • Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

