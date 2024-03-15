Yeet vs. No Yeet set for WrestleMania 40

Jey Uso officially put down the challenge for a singles match against his brother, Jimmy, on Monday Night Raw this week. Naturally, WWE followed up by having Kayla Braxton ask The Bloodline for a response on Friday Night SmackDown in Memphis this evening.

The response:

For as meaningful as the match is, it seems like they could have done this in a segment in the ring instead of a simple backstage bit between entrances for a separate match but either way at least we know it’s going down.

And that was a pretty good promo out of Jimmy.

The updated WrestleMania 40 lineup: