Yeet vs. No Yeet set for WrestleMania 40

Jey Uso officially put down the challenge for a singles match against his brother, Jimmy, on Monday Night Raw this week. Naturally, WWE followed up by having Kayla Braxton ask The Bloodline for a response on Friday Night SmackDown in Memphis this evening.
The response:
"You want me? YEET!"@WWEUsos @KaylaBraxtonWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tnTZUGvBas— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 16, 2024
For as meaningful as the match is, it seems like they could have done this in a segment in the ring instead of a simple backstage bit between entrances for a separate match but either way at least we know it’s going down.
And that was a pretty good promo out of Jimmy.
The updated WrestleMania 40 lineup:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
- Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
- The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Loading comments...