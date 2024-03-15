LA Knight vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40? YEAH

AJ Styles cost LA Knight a shot at Seth Rollins and the world heavyweight championship at Elimination Chamber, so the man whose game it is has been on the hunt for him ever since. Finally, he decided to simply go the old fashioned route and challenge Styles to a match at WrestleMania 40 early next month in Philadelphia.

It didn’t take long for an answer:

They did the thing where they acted like it still has to go official but it’s clear we’re getting this match and it’s one hell of an opportunity for Knight to have a classic with the perfect opponent on the grandest stage.

The updated WrestleMania 40 line up: