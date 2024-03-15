The Rock takes aim at Cody’s mom in latest pre-SmackDown promo video

As has become his Friday afternoon tradition of late, The Rock just dropped a lengthy video on social media ahead of his appearance on SmackDown tonight (Mar. 15).

This one is only eight minutes long... unless he deletes this version and uploads a longer one. He starts in Dwayne Johnson mode, with some positive talk about momentum for the audience. Then he shifts gears to talk about how hot the pro wrestling business is with his return for a big WrestleMania angle with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins, and to give props to Rhodes for finally getting “some hair on his nuts” and slapping The Rock on last Friday’s SmackDown.

Rocky explains that he took Cody’s slap “like a man”, and even smiled because “The Rock likes pain — but that’s a whole other conversation”. Turning from his own response to Rhodes’, he plays a clip of The American Nightmare’s tearful promo about “finishing the story” for his mother on the latest episode of Raw.

“Are you fucking kidding me? You start fucking crying? That’s how your respond? No wonder all your fans are crybabies!”

He promises that Cody won’t hand the Universal title to his mom, as he says that’s staying with Reigns. But he does want “Mama Rhodes” to have a front row seat in Philadelphia, cause she’s now “in The Rock’s crosshairs” too. He’s going to hand her a belt — one of his Brahma Bull weight belts covered in her son’s blood after Rock “whips the piss out of him”... and also his blood and sweat, and say...

“Mama Rhodes, here’s your belt. Now down is the direction you can sit.”

To Cody’s fans, the crybabies, he’ll say...

“Now off is the direction you can fuck.”

And for the man himself...

“Cody Rhodes, that is how your story is gonna end at WrestleMania, boy! Crying in a pool of your own blood, with this belt sitting in your mama’s lap.”

He’s cooking in this one. You can smell it even before he asks. Check out everything the Final Boss had to say...

A message from the hottest heel pro wrestling has seen since the 80’s.



Mama Rhodes, you’re now in the Rock’s crosshairs.



Your son’s blood will be on the Rock’s belt, that I will personally deliver to you at WrestleMania.



I’m gonna put a whuppin’ on that boy, in front of his… pic.twitter.com/DdgaxYrLXa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2024

