Will Ospreay lacks a clean bill of health, not charisma

If one were to believe a recent report, the story about WWE lowballing Will Ospreay because they believed he lacked charisma perhaps sounds plausible.

Sure, maybe.

Or perhaps WWE didn’t want to get into a bidding war with All Elite Wrestling for a risky performer with a laundry list of injuries.

Following AEW’s 2023 edition of Forbidden Door, Ospreay discussed wrapping up his dates on the independent scene. His reason?

“My body is starting to break down, so I think it is time for me to be a little bit more sensible, and I’ll probably will wrap up doing all the independents this year,” said Ospreay.

At that same press event, Ospreay also discussed having a permanent deformity after partially tearing his right pectoral tendon. While he was fortunate to avoid surgery, Ospreay suffered a freak injury in that area of his body in a match with Hiroshi Tanahashi weeks before Forbidden Door.

“I hit the Stormbreaker, and my shoulder came out. I’ve never felt like that, so there is like a weakness here.”

After injuring his shoulder in March during the New Japan Cup tournament, Ospreay openly speculated about how much longer his career would last, saying:

“...the injuries have stacked up a lot more, recently. It’s because I’m getting older. I’m getting heavier, but because of that, the move-set that I started when I was 22 years old has kind of vanished and disappeared. It’s not by choice. It’s because my body can’t do it anymore. I can’t perform a shooting star press safely anymore, so I decided it’s best to cut it out. I’m not going to lie, I feel like my body and me, personally, I’m deteriorating in front of everyone’s eyes. It’s really upsetting and it’s because I chose to do this style. I understand the risks that come with this style, but it’s one that suits me down to a tee, and I think everyone enjoys it. I don’t know if this ride is going to be a long one if everyone understands what I mean.”

Although professional wrestling is often viewed as more of a spectacle than a sport, it’s crucial to recognize the importance of signing athletes with a history of injury. Despite its scripted nature and the cooperation between opponents, professional wrestling demands a level of physicality comparable to football, baseball, basketball, and hockey. Performers must maintain good health to consistently show up and deliver in their performances.

Just as in sports, injuries lead to missed or reduced time in action and diminished effectiveness, all of which can hinder a team or company from achieving its goals and satisfying its audience. Moreover, investing in a performer with a history of injuries poses a risk of financial loss, as the employer will end up paying whatever portion of an athlete’s contract is guaranteed should they not be able to consistently contribute on the field or in the ring.

As I type that explanation, I can hear a segment of readers saying, “Yeah, well, why did WWE invest so much in CM Punk?”

That’s a fair question, given Punk’s history of injuries during his time with AEW and the fact that he got injured wrestling in his first televised match for WWE at the Royal Rumble. However, the answer is something many may not want to hear or admit but is true.

CM Punk is an established name in the industry. While WWE’s decision to hire an injury-plagued individual with a history of discontent may seem questionable, professional wrestling thrives on conflict and drama. Punk excels at stirring controversy and generating interest, making him a valuable asset despite the risks. His established reputation and compelling backstory offer the potential for significant storytelling opportunities and financial gain.

While Ospreay boasts an impressive international and American independent wrestling career, he lacks the name recognition of Punk or the broad appeal of Logan Paul, someone who comes to WWE with a built-in audience.

Thus, to make Will Ospreay a star, WWE would have to invest time and resources in developing his character and showcasing him to their audience. However, given his injury history, acknowledgment of a potentially short career, and recent high-risk performance at AEW Revolution, where he landed awkwardly on his head and neck after taking a superplex to the top turnbuckle, WWE seemingly made a wise choice to either pass on him or offer a sizably reduced contract.

Such a decision also becomes particularly understandable given the amount of time Ospreay spent talking himself out of a potential deal.