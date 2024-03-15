SmackDown airs tonight (Mar. 15) with a live show emanating from FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. This is the third episode of SmackDown during the six week build towards WrestleMania 40, which takes place on the weekend of Apr. 6 and Apr. 7 in Philadelphia.

Bianca Belair might be turning heel

Last week on SmackDown, Bayley responded to Dakota Kai’s betrayal by vowing to destroy Damage CTRL. The only problem with Bayley’s plan is that she has no friends to help her, so it’s a 1 vs. 4 uphill battle.

Naomi and Bianca Belair were discussing Bayley’s situation later in the show, and Naomi admitted that she feels bad for Bayley. The EST of WWE couldn’t believe what she was hearing. Bianca has no sympathy for Bayley after the multiple years they’ve spent feuding with each other, including last year’s backstage ambush which put Belair on the shelf for months.

Belair is justified in saying Bayley made this bed and now she has to lie in it, but the way she communicated this message to Naomi had a cold tone to it that I would expect to hear from someone who might be going heel as this story continues.

We might gain more insight into the possible scenario tonight on SmackDown when Bayley goes one-on-one with Dakota Kai. The numbers game will surely overwhelm Bayley and Naomi will likely run in to help her. Will Bianca follow suit to even the odds against Damage CTRL, or will she leave Naomi hanging?

The rest of the card

The Rock is live in Memphis tonight, one week after Cody Rhodes slapped his lips off his face. The Great One will surely have a scathing response for Rhodes tonight, perhaps in song form if last week’s rumor about the return of The Rock Concert ends up being true. Will WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns also be on SmackDown tonight, or does The Rock have a busier WWE schedule than his Tribal Chief?

Rey Mysterio returned from injury two weeks ago to help Carlito beat Santos Escobar in a Street Fight. Mysterio is back on TV tonight, and it wouldn’t be surprising at all if some kind of WresteMania match is booked between the LWO and Legado del Fantasma. Does the LWO have the edge with Dragon Lee on their side?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AJ Styles hasn’t shown up to the SmackDown venue ever since he flew across the world to screw over LA Knight in the Elimination Chamber match in Australia. Knight is taking out his frustrations on innocent TVs backstage as a result of AJ’s absence. Will The Phenomenal One finally return to SmackDown tonight and ambush the megastar like a coward?

- Speaking of cowards, United States Champion Logan Paul tried to use brass knuckles again last week, but Randy Orton managed to grab them for himself, which led to the Viper almost blasting Kevin Owens in the face by accident. Orton and Owens are on the same page for now in their quest to beat the shit out of this slimy YouTube douchebag, but all it takes is one errant blow for their alliance to quickly fall apart.

- Which SmackDown tag teams will compete for a spot in the Six Pack Tag Team Title ladder match at WrestleMania 40? Pretty Deadly and New Catch Republic have to be near the top of the list. What about Street Profits and AOP?

- Bobby Lashley technically got a win over Karrion Kross last week via disqualification, but it was never about winning for Kross. His henchmen left Bob laying in the ring like a loser. Will The All Mighty try to return the favor tonight?

- I guess there wasn’t enough time on last week’s broadcast for Bron Breakker to squash a jabroni, so hopefully WWE will make up for it by feeding him two jobbers at once tonight.

- It sure seems like Jade Cargill would rather sit on the sidelines and let WrestleMania pass her by instead of making a decision on whether to sign with Raw or SmackDown. If she thinks the contract offers from GMs Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are that insulting, is it too late for her to go back to AEW in WWE kayfabe?

- Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are really good at taking babyface finishing moves. Will they keep eating more RKOs and Stunners tonight, or is it time for other babyfaces besides Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to humiliate these fools?

- Tiffany Stratton is quickly getting over with WWE fans and picking up wins on TV. Is this leading to anything for her to do at WrestleMania 40?

- Where the f*** is Omos?

