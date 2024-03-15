WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 15, 2024) with a live show emanating from FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, featuring the latest build to WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: The Rock will be in the ring with a live mic in Memphis. What will The Great One have to say after Cody Rhodes gave him a receipt last week and slapped his lips off his face?

Also on the card: Bayley begins her mission to destroy Damage CTRL by taking on Dakota Kai in a singles match, Rey Mysterio is scheduled for an appearance, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 15