It sounds like CM Punk and Booker T almost had an altercation at this week’s NXT

CM Punk attended this week’s NXT taping on March 12, and Booker T has something very interesting to say about it.

During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, co-host Brad Gilmore asked Booker if he saw Punk backstage at NXT. Here’s what Booker had to say about it:

“I did. I saw Punk. No, we’ll talk about that off the air. But I almost had like a little run-in with CM Punk. The internet might want to pick that up. Me and CM Punk almost got into it at NXT this week. We’ll talk about it later. I don’t want to put it out there because they’re gonna pick it up and run with it. But yeah, I’ll talk to you about that off the air.”

On the surface this sounds like a work, because the guy who says he doesn’t want to put it out there for the internet to run with is contradicting his own words by putting it out there for the internet to run with. Hell, Booker’s team even uploaded this separate 38 second clip to their YouTube page, to make sure it’s easily available for the internet to pick up and run with.

On the other hand, CM Punk seemingly likes to punch his colleagues in the face backstage at wrestling events, and Booker T is one of the guys who allegedly shit all over the idea of Punk being a locker room leader during his previous stint in WWE, so maybe there’s some lingering bad blood there.

I don’t know what the hell is going on here, so maybe you can give me a clue in the comments below. What do you think Booker T is talking about, Cagesiders?