The story involving Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes is the best thing going in NXT today, and now their (main event?) grudge match is official for the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event on Saturday, April 6, during WrestleMania weekend, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The news was confirmed a short while ago by Sports Illustrated.

This week’s episode of NXT closed out with a legendary performance from Williams, who is getting increasing buzz with each passing week as a future WrestleMania main event star.

Hey HBK, it’s still not too late to put some stakes on Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes by making it for the NXT championship. The title match between Ilja Dragunov and Tony D’Angelo simply can’t measure up to this feud.