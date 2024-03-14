Riddick Moss is glad that he no longer has to deal with the backstage politics in WWE

Former WWE stars Emma (Tenille Dashwood) and Riddick Moss (Mike Rallis) have yet to wrestle a match since being released by the company last September. The couple has been busy pursuing outside ventures and even got married just last week.

The timing of Emma’s WWE release was especially brutal, because a couple of hours earlier she was celebrating the news of WWE’s return to her home country of Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024. At the very end of 2023, Emma expressed doubt about ever wrestling again.

In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Emma and Moss addressed their future in pro wrestling:

Emma: I will say I was a little disappointed with that last run [in WWE], and a little upset with how things went. I do think I had a lot more to contribute. I had very high hopes when I returned, and it just didn’t turn out the way that I would have liked. But in saying that, we did see it as a positive. We just weren’t being used, you know, so when we finally got released, we were like, okay, let’s go do the things we want. And that has been very exciting. So I think at this point, we’re kind of focusing on that. And we do have a tour coming up in Australia that we have committed to. Moss: So we are wrestling again. Emma: Yes, there [are] some autograph signings and a match that we’ll both have. But past that, we are kind of just focusing on all our other things right now. And yeah, I guess I can’t imagine ever fully stepping away from wrestling. It’s been my dream since I was a little girl, and that was the only thing I ever really wanted to do. I’m so glad I’ve gone after it and had the career I’ve had. It would be hard for me to say I’m done with wrestling. But in that same instance, I am not actively pursuing anything or don’t have a plan moving forward at this point, either. Moss: ...as much as I love the wrestling part of wrestling, there’s a political side of wrestling that I don’t necessarily love. And all of these businesses that we’re doing...I feel like we’re way busier than we were with WWE. As anyone who’s tried to do anything on their own, of their own entrepreneurial venture of any kind knows, there’s a lot of work that goes in up front. And it’s stressful, and it’s exciting, and it’s fun. But there’s something to it being all on you and not having to worry about who you’re rubbing the wrong way, or anything like that. And just, am I standing the correct way to not anger the wrong person? Or, what does so and so think of me? There’s just, it’s really freeing....no drama.”

Moss made sure to state that he enjoyed his run as Madcap Moss in WWE. However, it doesn’t sound like they are in a rush to make pro wrestling (and the potential drama that comes with it) the top priority in their lives any time soon.

