It looks like these WWE stars dressed in disguise to attend Mercedes Moné’s AEW debut

Prior to last night’s (Mar. 13) Big Business episode of AEW Dynamite, word was going around about WWE stars Bayley and Naomi being in Boston to support the AEW debut of their close friend and former WWE colleague, Mercedes Moné fka Sasha Banks. This wasn’t much of a surprise, given that Bayley and Naomi flew all the way to Japan last year to be there for Mercedes’ debut with NJPW.

It turns out that fellow WWE star Tamina was also in Boston with Bayley and Naomi. Here’s a very humorous clip of the three women putting on wigs and disguises as they got ready for AEW Big Business:

The WWE stars were spotted sitting in a skybox during the actual broadcast of Dynamite, sans disguise, so it seems like they had a great viewing experience for the arrival of the CEO in AEW.

