NXT has its second smallest audience of the year after Roadblock

The ratings and viewership data are in for the March 12 edition of WWE NXT.
According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 588,000 viewers and scored a 0.16 rating among 18-49 year olds. The demo number is unchanged for the third straight week, but the total audience was down 10% from last Tuesday’s Roadblock edition. It’s the second lowest viewership number of 2024 so far; only Feb. 27 had a smaller audience.
NXT did go head-to-head with parts of several college and pro basketball games. Per SportsMediaWatch, St. Mary’s defeating Gonzaga to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament topped the cable ratings with an audience of 1.41 million and a .36 in the demo, while TNT’s NBA doubleheader averaged 925K viewers and a .28 rating.
We’ll see if NXT can start building some momentum heading into WrestleMania weekend’s Stand & Deliver PLE. In the meantime...
Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:
- Mar. 14, 2023 - 590,000 / .15
- Mar. 21 - 550,000 / .12
- Mar. 28 - 620,000 / .16
- April 4 - 555,000 / .13
- April 11 - 528,000 / .13
- April 18 - 565,000 / .14
- April 25 - 647,000 / .18
- May 2 - 568,000 / .14
- May 9 - 601,000 / .17
- May 16 - 564,000 / .14
- May 23 - 578,000 / .16
- May 30 - 607,000 / .17
- June 6 - 615,000 / .17
- June 13 - 581,000 / .16
- June 20 - 773,000 / .23
- June 27 - 622,000 / .17
- July 4 - 508,000 / .13
- July 11 - 671,000 / .20
- July 18 - 746,000 / .21
- July 25 - 703,000 / .23
- Aug. 1 - 717,000 / .23
- Aug. 8 - 776,000 / .23
- Aug. 15 - 680,000 / .19
- Aug. 22 - 720,000 / .19
- Aug. 29 - 614,000 / .16
- Sept. 5 - 673,000 / .18
- Sept. 12 - 850,000 / .26
- Sept. 19 - 824,000 / .24
- Sept. 26 - 636,000 / .18
- Oct. 3 - 857,000 / .22
- Oct. 10 - 921,000 / .30
- Oct. 17 - 798,000 / .23
- Oct. 24 - 787,000 / .21
- Oct. 31 - 674,000 / .20
- Nov. 7 - 794,000 / .26
- Nov. 14 - 703,000 / .21
- Nov. 21 - 622,000 / .19
- Nov. 28 - 659,000 / .18
- Dec. 5 - 626,000 / .19
- Dec. 12 - 678,000 / .18
- Dec. 19 - 641,000 / .17
- Dec. 26: 670,000 / .19
- Jan. 2, 2024: 768,000 / .25
- Jan. 9: 722,000 / .21
- Jan. 16: 683,000 / .19
- Jan. 23: 642,000 / .19
- Jan. 30: 648,000 / .18
- Feb. 6: 650,000 / .19
- Feb. 13: 650,000 / .17
- Feb. 20: 616,000 / .18
- Feb. 27: 570,000 / .16
- Mar. 5: 654,000 / .16
- Mar. 12: 588,000 / .16
If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.
Loading comments...