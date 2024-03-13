NXT has its second smallest audience of the year after Roadblock

The ratings and viewership data are in for the March 12 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 588,000 viewers and scored a 0.16 rating among 18-49 year olds. The demo number is unchanged for the third straight week, but the total audience was down 10% from last Tuesday’s Roadblock edition. It’s the second lowest viewership number of 2024 so far; only Feb. 27 had a smaller audience.

NXT did go head-to-head with parts of several college and pro basketball games. Per SportsMediaWatch, St. Mary’s defeating Gonzaga to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament topped the cable ratings with an audience of 1.41 million and a .36 in the demo, while TNT’s NBA doubleheader averaged 925K viewers and a .28 rating.

We’ll see if NXT can start building some momentum heading into WrestleMania weekend’s Stand & Deliver PLE. In the meantime...

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

