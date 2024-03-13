Arianna Grace & Gigi Dolin brought the low blow DQ to women’s wrestling

The low blow disqualification is a time-honored trope of men’s wrestling matches, but we don’t see it too often in women’s bouts. But on NXT last night (Mar. 12), Gigi Dolin and Arianna Grace set out to change that.

With a chance to give Dolin a makeover on the line, delusional beauty queen Grace tried to put a tiara on Gigi’s head. When the referee took the crown away, Arianna delivered a back kick to her opponent’s nether region. The ex-Toxic Attraction-er returned the favor, but wasn’t as slick about it. That cost her the match, and now she’s headed to Arianna’s charm school.

Why don’t we see more low blows in women’s wrestling? As Dolin explains...

For those wondering, YES.. IT HURTS. — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) March 13, 2024

We’ll see if more ladies of the squared circle follow Gigi & Arianna’s example. We’ll also see how this makeover angle goes, as the two characters couldn’t be more different (as evidenced by Dolin bragging about turning Grace’s “roast beef into a smash burger” last night while Arianna posted that the chance to make Gigi over into “a true lady totally takes away all the pain of being punched in my flower”).

Grace sold me on it by turning her post-show interview into a pageant speech...

Let us know what you make of it all in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from the Mar. 12 NXT:

