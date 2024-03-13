WWE Raw rides increased ratings to another week atop cable

Even when ratings dipped last week, WWE Raw finished first among on cable. So it makes sense that was still the case on Mar. 11 when the show’s numbers returned to form.

According to SpoilerTV, this week’s Raw averaged 1,751,000 viewers per hour from 8-11pm ET on Monday night, with a .56 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic. Both are up from the previous episode, and in line with what WWE’s been doing on Mondays since football season ended in mid-January.

Those numbers easily topped Mar. 11’s cable charts. Raw was second only to ABC’s The Bachelor (which was watched by 3.79 million viewers and did a .68 in the demo) on all of television Monday night.

Raw‘s numbers peaked in the second hour, which is the normal pattern during Daylight Savings Time (which started on Sunday in most of these United States). Here’s the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1 - 1.78 million viewers / .56 demo rating

Hour 2 - 1.85 / .59

Hour 3 - 1.63 / .54

And here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of Raw’s numbers:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.