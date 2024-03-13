Thunderbolt Patterson joins WWE’s 2024 Hall of Fame class

WWE continued to add to a very interesting 2024 Hall of Fame class today (Mar. 13), as Andscape broke the news that territories era legend Claude “Thunderbolt” Patterson will be inducted at the Fri., April 5 Ceremony in Philadelphia.

The 82 year old Patterson is not quoted in Andscape’s profile announcing the honor. Martinezie Johnson’s piece does do a great job representing Thunderbolt’s influence on the wrestling business: as a rare Black champion in the 1960s & 1970s, as an advocate for better pay & treatment of wrestlers, and for his refusal to quietly accept the racism he experienced in the business. Patterson’s bookings suffered in the mid-70s as a result of, as Andscape’s Johnson puts it, “his unflinching attitude toward his humanity and his working conditions.”

As a performer, Patterson was credited with bringing what he called “the shuck-and-jive style” to wrestling. He was an obvious influence on, and his catchphrases and promo delivery imitated by, stars ranging from Dusty Rhodes to Road Dogg.

Triple H, who along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are rumored to be selecting this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class after inductees had historically always been picked by Vince McMahon, welcomed Patterson to the Hall on X:

He was a champion in the ring, and championed the health and well-being of his peers outside of it. Thunderbolt Patterson’s influence is still felt today, and will receive the recognition it deserves when he joins the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/TotkOusMpF — Triple H (@TripleH) March 13, 2024

And WWE’s posted their own summary of Patterson’s underappreciated career on their website:

A hugely influential, although often overlooked, figure in sports-entertainment history, Patterson’s captivating abilities on the microphone inspired a generation of talkers that followed in his footsteps. Growing up in Iowa, Patterson moved to Texas and worked with legendary promoter Dory Funk Sr. (father of WWE Hall of Famers Dory Funk Jr. and Terry Funk) where he began performing incredible interviews using a delivery inspired by Black Southern pastors. Patterson backed up his talents on the microphone in the ring as he captured titles across North America while defeating iconic opponents like Bruiser Brody and WWE Hall of Famer The Sheik. Thunderbolt was also a decorated tag team competitor, most famously teaming with Ole Anderson before their partnership erupted into a brutal rivalry, which helped launch the legendary Four Horsemen. Patterson was also a contemporary of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and was often credited with inspiring The American Dream’s charismatic persona. Patterson’s work as a captivating performer was self-evident, but he was also a fierce advocate for the health and welfare of competitors outside of the ring. His legacy as a showman with his signature quick punches, his incredible blend of power and speed, and his compassion for his fellow man live on as his influence can still be seen in the ring today.

Congratulations to Thunder Patterson as he joins Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, the U.S. Express, and Muhammad Ali in the class of 2024.