It’s time for Jey Uso to come home to the Bloodline.

This week on Raw saw WWE move another step closer to Uso versus Uso: Jimmy against Jey at WrestleMania 40. The brewing match between the Samoan twins adds to WWE’s history of family rivalries, including Bret Hart versus Owen Hart, Rey Mysterio facing off against his son Dominik, and the original twin rivalry between Nikki and Brie, the Bellas.

Jey Uso wants BROTHER vs. BROTHER at #WrestleMania!



Will we see Jey vs. Jimmy on the Grandest Stage of Them All?

YEET or NO YEET? pic.twitter.com/s47hlW9Ge9 — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

But for Jey Uso, WrestleMania may represent the zenith of his solo run before his career stalls. Despite his success as a headliner and merchandise mover, Jey could toil in mediocrity for an unknown period following the Showcase of the Immortals. Rather than have his talents wasted and become lost in the shuffle, it’s time for Jey Uso to return to the Bloodline.

It’s fair to assume that regardless of their match’s outcome, Jimmy and Jey will continue their feud after WrestleMania, with encore performances for live event crowds across the globe in the ensuing weeks. It’s possible that the brotherly battles could extend into late spring or early summer, keeping both men occupied. But regardless of the length of their rivalry, Jey, as the protagonist in the story, will likely prevail.

Great.

Then what?

On Raw, the World title picture after ‘Mania looks to feature Drew McIntyre, a returning CM Punk, and Damian Priest, who still maintains his grip on a guaranteed title shot with his Money in the Bank contract. Speaking of Money in the Bank, WWE is a few months away from crowning its next briefcase winner, which Jey Uso may or may not be in contention for.

On SmackDown, either Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes will control the Undisputed Universal Championship. If Reigns retains his crown over Rhodes at WrestleMania, he could be in line for an immediate program against The Rock in Saudi Arabia. Should Rhodes prevail, it’s unclear who might be an early challenger for the new champ, though it might be Seth Rollins, depending on how WrestleMania shakes out.

With WWE’s two top titles seemingly out of reach, the Intercontinental Championship seems closest to Jey’s grasp. After WrestleMania, either Gunther or Sami Zayn will hold the title. If Zayn wins, Uso isn’t likely to challenge his friend and fellow wrestling good guy anytime soon. If Gunther retains, a late summer match with Jey could happen, but the outcome could favor Austria’s Ring General as WWE heads to Berlin for a premium live event in September.

Meanwhile, on the Island of Relevancy, where Jey once presided, the Bloodline appears to be rising with The Rock in the fold. If Roman Reigns overcomes Cody Rhodes, WWE will continue under his and his family’s control. With The Rock, in storyline, influencing decisions as a member of the board of directors for TKO, WWE’s parent company, a promising future could be on the horizon for the Samoan dynasty.

There also could be an opening for a strong duo to lead WWE’s tag team division after WrestleMania.

Currently, the Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Bálor hold the unified tag team titles. However, Priest will soon need to cash in his briefcase. If he’s successful, he’ll return to singles action to defend his new prize. That would force Bálor to replace Priest with either Dominik Mysterio or JD McDonagh, his fellow Judgment Day partners, assuming he and Priest leave WrestleMania as champions.

Despite a handful of dedicated pairings and unique partnerships beyond Judgment Day, WWE lacks a reputable act to lead the field. A reunion between Jimmy and Jey could benefit Jey and the division significantly. Such a reunion could return Jey to a dominant position as one-half of WWE’s greatest tag team, helping to elevate the rest of the team division back to its previous prominence.

Granted, that’s not as appealing as his initial success upon breaking from the Bloodline, where Jey’s early independent venture saw him headline SummerSlam and Survivor Series. He briefly held the tag team titles with Cody Rhodes, sold a lot of t-shirts, and spawned a new catchphrase for fans to get behind (YEET!).

But as Jey’s career goes, so do his merchandise sales. If his career stalls, interest in his gear is likely to decline. Even if that happens, Jey may still engage crowds with his catchphrase, though getting fan reactions isn’t particularly unique in 2024. Audiences are so eager to be part of the show that they’ll chant for almost anything, as shown by recent “diarrhea” chants directed at The Rock.

If Jey Uso is pleased with making sheep bleat Yeet and is prepared to wait for a chance to emerge in the world title or main event scene, he should continue on his current path.

But for a performer who has demonstrated their status as a bona fide headliner, the ideal scenario for Jey is to reunite with his brother Jimmy and raise hell alongside Reigns, Rock, and Solo Sikoa.

Thus, the choice seems clear.

It’s time for Jey Uso to come home to the Bloodline.