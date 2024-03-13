Act a Fool

Trick Williams is the coolest cat in professional sports entertainment wrestling right now. I don’t mean cool like “five star match” cool or “this is awesome” cool; I mean action movie hero cool. This is the flyest thing I’ve seen in wrestling in quite some time:

He beat up two men, caught the woman, made her swoon, kissed her passionately, then kept fighting! That’s something usually for Shaft, James Bond, or tons of blaxploitation heroes. As Claire said in the Cageside slack, they took a moment that could come off as creepy and made it hot.

And everything looked effortless!

Before we got into that, Trick cut a dope promo that ran the range of emotions. He was angry. He was remorseful about a lost brother. He expressed shock that all the whispers he heard about Carmelo Hayes’ true feelings being true. He even heard it from John Cena himself, which was a nice callback to their secret conversation last year.

Trick also showed passion and his humor. Telling Melo that they’d never be on the same level even if Melo wore Tims and a Ludacris afro made me cackle loud enough to wake up the whole neighborhood.

I thought he might throw on a stipulation for his proposed match at Stand & Deliver, but not yet. Based on the brotherhood angle, I want something that brings on the violence. This is a true grudge match and it should feel personal.

I also don’t mind Meta-Four getting in the way because, well, it led to the aforementioned coolness. But it also keeps Trick hot for the next few weeks. Noam Dar is a perfect foil for anyone and I want to see him outside of the Heritage Cup confines. Trick also provides him an opportunity to show more of his personality on the mic, which gets the rest of the crew involved.

Back to Trick though. If that man’s not main eventing Mania in a couple years, something went terribly wrong. I can’t think of many WWE wrestlers who can do what he just did and make it look that good. In an era where some of the top guys try too hard to be cool or go so far in the opposite direction that it feels lame, it’s interesting getting someone like Trick where everything feels like second nature.

Strap the rocket on him and see where he lands amongst the stars.

B-Sides





O.T.M. isn't wasting any time! They take on The #LWO RIGHT NOW to start #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/UKS0EB9T5u — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 13, 2024

Monday Night Raw and SmackDown have a tag team tournament going, so NXT is in on the action too! And it’s no surprise since Adam Pearce kinda sorta announced it on the most recent Raw.

LWO vs. OTM battled in the first round in a battle of the acronyms. They didn’t get a lot of time, but it started on the right foot with Lucien Pierce & Bronco Nima attacking their opponents before the match started. They stayed in control but eventually LWO got in the game after an awkward looking transition. I can’t quite describe what happened (which sucks because I’m a writer) nor do I know if it was an accident or purposeful. I do know it looked weird.

Once they got over that, the match broke down and turned chaotic. And I don’t mind that because Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde shine in chaos. I mean, look at this!

LWO walked away with the win. I prefer OTM but going with LWO opens the possibility for a wilder match (no pun intended) with the Wolf Dogs. Clashing styles make the best matches, right?

I don’t buy it. I don’t buy Roxanne Perez’s heel promo. The stilted delivery was one thing but she just doesn't have her heel voice yet. She doesn’t sound convicted, despite the fact that I get her reasons. They’re petty and petulant reasons, but she’s a heel so that comes with the territory. Outside of the content, the tone, the emotion was the same as her face promos, which was never Roxanne’s strength.

But this is developmental; she has time to figure this out and make it work. Hopefully she does. As of now, MJ looked more convincing as a “bad guy” when facing off against Wesley Snipes while draped in all leather.

Brooks Jensen challenged Oba Femi for the North American championship. Sounds like a death wish but the man has a battery in his back after taking an L from Josh Briggs. The same Josh Briggs who told his former partner to grow up and be a man. I’m censoring for any child who may read these words.

Before NXT went on the air, Brooks got in Oba’s face and we got the traditional pull apart. Josh showed up and tried talking some sense into Brooks but he’s too far gone at this point.

Then the match started and it Oba, true to his word, showed no mercy. Brooks started great but then Oba took over for the whole second act. From a match standpoint, Brooks sold incredibly well. He took a beating and got the crowd on his side, at least a little, itching for a comeback that finally came when Josh came ringside. I love this idea of Josh feeling like Dr. Frankenstein. He created a monster and feels guilty about his friend getting thrown around like a child. That short-lived comeback fell victim to Oba just doing Oba things. He turned his attention to Brooks and prolonged the beatdown to send a message.

We're clearly getting Oba vs. Brooks in the not too distant future. But how does Brooks handle his friend stepping in to possibly handle something he couldn't? Won’t that look like big brother taking on a fight for little brother? There are a few more twists and turns before we get there. Here’s hoping they unfold logically and compellingly.

"I can end everything with the snap of my fingers"@TonyDangeloWWE is sending a clear warning to @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. This is a road the champ has never been down before #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QkfGpZO4Gz — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2024

Our first interaction between Tony D’Angelo and Ilja Dragunov as opponents left me...bored beyond belief. I’ve always appreciated Tony’s mafia gimmick but there are moments when it’s hurt by the fact this is still a family (ish) show and not The Godfather.

This was one of those moments.

Ilja rolling up on The Don and his family at their restaurant started fine. It showed boldness on Ilja’s part and put them on equal footing. But then it got silly once they put the champ in the back of a trunk and drove him to a bridge as a form of...punishment. I like both men talking about their power and them seeding that Ilja’s only focused on one thing while Tony has his fingers in several pies. There’s something to that and I hope they dig further into that point the closer we get to Stand & Deliver. Until then though, the trunk ride, along with the convo at the bridge, just came off as the cheap imitation of a gangster movie; the kinda thing I’d see on Mystery Science Theater 3000. They made The Godfather Part III look like Goodfellas.

And for anyone who knows how I abhor Godfather Part III, that’s not a good thing.

Singles

The real Thea Hail finally stood up. Thea & Fallon Henley lost to Kiana James & Izzi Dame, thanks in part to Jacey Jayne. But Thea finally spoke up for herself and declared she’s done looking up to Jacey or even trying to be like her. Good for her. The only weird part? Thea’s original partner, Kelani Jordan, got jumped and no one seemed to ask who did it. Hopefully we find out next week. Even if the culprit is obvious.

Sean Spears defeated Ridge Holland but he maybe kinda sorta got his wish. While this whole thing about Sean getting Ridge to embrace his true nature doesn’t really do much for me, I liked the match itself and Sean’s work. He kept yelling at Ridge to inflict more pain and go further; unleash the beast, as it were. He even called the man a disappointment to his wife, which are always fighting words no matter the planet. We’ll see where it goes but this match aside, I’m not invested in Ridge embracing the Sith.

We’re one step closer to Von Wager losing to Lexis King but putting him through a table so the crowd can cheer. Lexis defeated Mr. Stone and Von saved the day after Lexis did what heels do post match.

Weird ending to Gigi Dolin and Arianna Grace. Arianna gave Gigi a low blow behind the ref’s back which led to Gigi returning the favor. I’m not used to seeing low blows during women’s matches, much less multiple. Either way, Gigi loss by DQ, meaning she now goes to Arianna’s charm school. Now that is something I actually cannot wait to see.

This episode was a bit uneven for me. A lot going on, as per usual, but not every match or angle made me care. I’m still in on Roxanne’s heel turn when it comes to her ringwork, but the promo and character needs work. The tag team scene is heating up, and I’m always down for a tournament. But few personalities on this week’s episode truly grabbed my attention. Especially when juxtaposed with the last segment.

Maybe more Trick and less of everything else? That’s not realistic but it pays to dream.

What say you, Cagesiders? Gimme your thoughts!