Triple H teases ‘big plans’ for SummerSlam in Cleveland, but probably not LeBron

Earlier today (Mar. 12), Logan Paul got to officially announce that WWE is bringing SummerSlam to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Paul is understandably excited about the Biggest Party of the Summer coming to the shores of Lake Erie for the first time since 1996. It sounds like the YouTube star & reigning United States champion hopes to make the event on Aug. 3 a celebration of famous Clevelanders, as he talked about having his brother Jake, Travis & Jason Kelce, and Dave Chapelle on hand for the premium live event at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

He didn’t forget about the man who brought the city its only major sports championship since 1964 either, saying, “I’m probably gonna be wrestling LeBron.”

His boss at WWE loves the enthusiasm, and confirmed that he & the rest of the team have “big plans” for SummerSlam. Triple H does seem to want to reset expectations about King James and the other celebrity guests showing up though...

We’ve got big plans for #SummerSlam’s big return to Cleveland this year.



PS @LoganPaul, we’ll need to iron out those details a bit… https://t.co/JV48hwBKDm — Triple H (@TripleH) March 12, 2024

Oh well. “Big plans” sounds good, though! And if we include The Miz, we know there will be at least one other A-List Clevelander at SummerSlam in addition to Logan Paul.