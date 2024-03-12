John Cena draws ‘absolute line in the sand’ regarding end of in-ring career

John Cena gets closer to leaving his career as a pro wrestler behind for good with each new press tour to support a new Hollywood project.

We don’t just say that because his success in movies is making it harder for Cena to schedule his occasional returns to WWE. We also bring it up because retiring from the business that made him famous seems to come up in every interview Cena does.

To his credit, Cena’s been pretty consistent with his answer to those questions. A couple months back, he told Entertainment Tonight he’d end his in-ring career by the time he turns 50. That was still his answer on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, but he was more emphatic about it this time — and even hinted that it could happen before April 23, 2027 (his 50th birthday):

“You know what, 50 is my absolute line in the sand. I would like to try to do it before that. But at 50 I’m just going to tweet, ‘Peace out, see ya.’ That’s it, I’m good.”

When he’s not getting naked at the Oscars, Cena’s recently been hinting that rumors of him doing “something fun, short and memorable and with substance” at WrestleMania XL next month are true.

If they are, we should appreciate it. Sounds like the 16 time WWE World champ is serious about only having four more ‘Manias left... tops.