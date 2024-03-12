Logan Paul’s MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT is the date & location for WWE SummerSlam 2024

During Raw last night (Mar. 11), WWE announced that Logan Paul would be making a “major announcement” on his Impaulsive podcast today.

The United States champion led off his latest episode with that news... as has been rumored and reported for a while, WWE is bringing SummerSlam to Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio this year. The Biggest Party of the Summer will take place at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sat., Aug. 3.

Logan Paul vs LeBron?! @WWE SummerSlam returns to Cleveland on August 3 pic.twitter.com/cgrfl47wBO — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) March 12, 2024

Giving the announcement to Paul makes sense given his ties to “The Land”. WWE did the same thing when announcing Fastlane last year, letting Pat McAfee use his popular internet show to break the news that that premium live event would be coming to Indianapolis, the town McAfee now calls home.

This was also the latest step in the business partnership between WWE’s parent company TKO and Paul, which just last week featured the announcement that Paul & KSI’s sports drink Prime is now the “Official Hydration Drink Partner” of WWE, and the first partner to have its logo featured on the promotion’s ring mats.

Anyway... excited for SummerSlam in Cleveland?