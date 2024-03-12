Chad Gable says he has no clue what’s next after tough loss on Raw

As it stands, Chad Gable won’t be heading to WrestleMania. The leader of Alpha Academy came up short against Sami Zayn in a gauntlet match on the Mar. 11 Raw to determine Gunther’s challenger for the Intercontinental title at wrestling’s grand spectacle. Afterward, a dejected Gable spoke openly about his disappointment in a digital exclusive from WWE.

“Where do I go from here? I don’t know,” said Gable. “I’m gonna go home tomorrow and be aimless, lost, directionless, questioning myself, questioning my work ethic, my dedication, if I’ve done it right, if I’m approaching everything right.”

Gable’s reflections seemingly extend beyond those of a wrestling character on a sports entertainment program. Gable was soft-spoken, genuine, and raw in discussing a scripted defeat. It goes back to Gable’s promise he made last fall when he vowed to defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental title after losing to the Austrian in front of his family. After that match, Gable’s daughter was seen crying immediately following the loss.

That moment seems to have stuck with the man behind the persona, which he said meant more than WrestleMania and winning a championship.

“A lot of the guiding forces in my life rode on this, and me delivering on the things I say I’m gonna do. That’s always who I’ve been. So this is an example of me not doing that. And if you really boil it down to it, it kind of shatters your paradigm of who you are, at least who you thought you are. So it goes pretty deep.”

In discussing Sami Zayn, Gable called him the better man but added that he doesn’t think Zayn wanted this as much or more than him. The two shared a moment after the match, with Zayn possibly offering words of encouragement. As for what Zayn had to say, Gable said that it would remain between him and Zayn for now.

As for what’s next for Gable, the former Olympic wrestler said he has “no clue.” As Gable was counted out by the referee, it appeared his shoulders were off the mat. While that could lead to WWE adding him to the IC title match at WrestleMania, Gable said he isn’t going to whine and complain and try to “weasel my way into some form of a shrapnel of a match at WrestleMania.”

Instead, Gable will seek support from his family, though he says he’s the one they depend on and lean on.

“I am the foundation of that whole family. So, tomorrow that foundation goes home, and he’s a little bit wobblier than he was when he left, and I don’t like the sound of that.”