Yet another step closer to Jimmy vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40

We’ve assumed as much for a long time now, and then became fairly confident of as much at Royal Rumble, and then grew in that confidence over the past few weeks, but now it’s all but certain.

Jimmy vs. Jey, Uso vs. Uso, twin vs. twin, Yeet vs. No Yeet is really going to happen at WrestleMania 40 on April 6 or 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jey Uso wants BROTHER vs. BROTHER at #WrestleMania!



Will we see Jey vs. Jimmy on the Grandest Stage of Them All?

YEET or NO YEET? pic.twitter.com/s47hlW9Ge9 — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

Jey came to Monday Night Raw this week in Houston — with rap star Travis Scott alongside him — to cut a promo challenging Jimmy to a match at the biggest show of the year. As commentary pointed out, it will make for one hell of a difference from last year. These two headlined night one of WrestleMania 39, losing the tag team titles to Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in one hell of a fun close to the evening.

They won’t get the main event spot this time, but a lot of people are going to care about this match either way.

Let’s go!

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: