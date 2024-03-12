WrestleMania Bubble Watch: WWE leaves a door open for Chad Gable

Bracketology isn’t just for college basketball this time of the year, ladies and gentlemen! Periodically here on the Monday Gorilla Position, I’ll be mapping out the road to WrestleMania XL.

Good Tuesday afternoon to all you fine people who frequent the pages of Cageside Seats. Happy to be back with you now that I am fully recuperated from the latest daycare virus my children were ever so kind to bring home to both my wife and myself.

Another great week of professional wrestling is in the books and now that the main events of both nights of WrestleMania XL appear to be set in stone, the rest of the card is starting to take shape.

Let’s dive in!

*Disclaimer: These are simply predictions based off a combination of recent WWE TV programs, behind the scenes reporting from other outlets and good ole fashioned common sense.

Here’s what’s officially been announced so far (card always subject to change):

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins - Bloodline Rules stipulation on the line for WrestleMania Night Two main event

Judgment Day (c) defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against five unannounced opponents in a 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match

GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

The revitalization of the Intercontinental Championship has been one of the best things to come out of the Triple H creative regime — at least for someone like myself who grew up watching guys like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, and Eddie Guerrero battling it out for that title on their roads to becoming World Champions.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention The Game himself, whose love of history was on full display on Raw. Between the vignettes that showcased the great IC Champs of years past, the video package displaying GUNTHER’s dominant reign and the passionate promos from the Gauntlet Match competitors — Monday’s main event felt like a big time fight. One the fans didn’t want to miss out on, and the talent delivered right up until the final bell.

In the end it came down to the two sentimental favorites: Sami Zayn, dead set on proving to the world that he’s still as good as he ever was, and Chad Gable, fighting to make his family proud. It was a highly emotional and dramatic back and forth contest that saw Zayn just squeak out the victory with a high leverage cradle — so high that Gable’s shoulders weren’t actually on the mat, but the ref was positioned behind Zayn and counted the three regardless.

What we know for sure is that Sami Zayn has punched his ticket to WrestleMania XL just weeks after his failure to qualify for Elimination Chamber seemingly left him without a path to Philadelphia. He now has a date with GUNTHER where he’ll have the chance to end the Ring General’s historic reign at 626 (or 627) days.

The question is, will he be the only man to challenge GUNTHER?

Chad Gable has not one, but two legitimate gripes about the outcome of Monday’s main event. In addition to his shoulder’s not being pinned to the mat during the final three count, there was an earlier point in the match where Gable appeared to have the victory secured if it wasn’t for referee error.

After a hobbled Sami Zayn hit a Helluva Kick on the leader of the Alpha Academy, he slowly crawled into the cover. That allowed Gable enough time to recoup and counter the exhausted pinfall attempt into an airtight crucifix pin, but Rod Zapata adjusted his positioning between three counts, costing Gable two full seconds on a very near two-count.

Whether either of these two things happened on purpose or not, either presents WWE with an opportunity to reinsert Chad into the IC Title picture. Which I ultimately think will happen. Will it happen in time for WrestleMania?

I’m sad to say, I don’t think so.

I feel bad for Chad. I love his story and genuinely believed his to be the most compelling one heading into WrestleMania. And despite being a huge Sami Zayn guy, if given the choice of who to put over last night, I probably would have chosen Gable. He’s worked for so long and deserves his moment to finally win singles gold on the grand stage.

But at the end of the day, it’s WrestleMania. Not everyone is going to make dance. Sami Zayn deserves his spot on the card just as much as anyone. It was tough decision to make and I understand why Triple H and company made the call that they did.

We can be happy for Sami. We can be sad for Chad. We can be excited for this certified banger of an Intercontinental Title Match that’s been booked and we can be hopeful that something positive will come out of this for Gable in the long run. There’s no wrong way to feel. When done right, wrestling can bring a wide array of emotions out of it’s fans.

Here’s what we can safely predict is going to happen, but hasn’t been made official:

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Logan Paul defending his Intercontinental Championship against Randy Orton... and Kevin Owens?

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar (Potentially LWO vs. Legado del Fantasma)

L.A. Knight vs. AJ Styles

The Kabuki Warriors defending the Women’s Tag Team Championships against TBD

The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, AOP & Scarlett) vs. The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Street Profits & B-Fab) in an 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

It’s a match that was set up all the way back at SummerSlam, but ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso has officially laid down the challenge. Even if it doesn’t happen this week, expect Jimmy Uso to accept his brother’s invitation for WrestleMania XL. Can’t help but be happy for these guys. This has been a dream match for both of them for a quite some time.

L.A. Knight may be a little miffed that he’s not currently in any title picture at this year’s WrestleMania, but at least he’s on track to make the show this year. That’s a huge upgrade over last year. A win over rival AJ Styles should catapult him into United States Championship contention, especially if Logan Paul somehow hangs onto the gold for a little while longer.

EXCLUSIVE: @realKILLERkross gloats over his domination over @fightbobby, suggesting that The All Mighty should make @MontezFordWWE the leader of his faction. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/k14Tf2e4IS — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2024

Karrion Kross sure had some interesting things to say this week. Are the seeds finally being planted for that long awaited Montez Ford solo push? Too soon to tell but Kross’ words have added a new layer of intrigue to this rivalry between the Final Testament and The Pride.

WWE’s Tag Team divisions have reached the Play-in Round: DIY, Indus Sher, New Day, The Creed Brothers, Awesome Truth, Alpha Academy, New Catch Republic, A-Town Down Under, Pretty Deadly, AOP, Street Profits and others will try to qualify for WrestleMania’s 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match.

BREAKING: As announced by #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP & #SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis, there will be a historic 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/CZWckAQqT1 — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

Who ordered the side of carnage candy for WrestleMania weekend? Well, whoever it was thank you very much because we’re all going to be getting our snack on as WWE’s growing Tag Team Division gets a major showcase.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are almost a guaranteed lock to make it into this match given their recent push and rising popularity with the WWE Universe. Granted, they have the toughest road to qualify of any of the six teams from Raw with the opportunity.

One thing is for sure, regardless of the outcome, DIY and the Creed Brothers are going to put on a show in their qualifying match next Monday (Mar. 18).

Pretty safe bet to put The New Day over Otis and Tozawa of the Alpha Academy, and Awesome Truth basically have storyline immunity from missing out on this match due to a months long build with the Judgement Day.

Until yesterday I had Miz & R-Truth as the lone challengers for Damian Priest & Finn Balor, but good on WWE for tapping into its wealth of talented tag teams to hopefully create something very special and memorable.

It is a little surprising not see Imperium among the teams with a chance to qualify for the match. It’ll be interesting to see which teams from SmackDown will get the opportunity to head to WrestleMania.

On the bubble: Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton

Nia Jax just picked her moment to attack!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cneYmGT2tr — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

Liv Morgan is going to playing a significant role at this year’s WrestleMania. What exactly that role is going to be remains to be seen.

Even in defeat Monday night, the former Women’s Champion proved once again just how good she can be in her match with Becky Lynch. Morgan has shown flashes of brilliance throughout her career, both in the ring and on the microphone, but she has really started to put it all together these last couple of months.

Nia Jax is also putting out some of the best work of her career right now. Her non-stop assault of both Morgan and Becky Lynch has earned her a date with The Man next Monday in a Last Woman Standing Match. Will it earn her date in Philadelphia? Perhaps against Liv Morgan?

Is WWE teasing a heel turn for Bianca Belair? Or is her lack of empathy for Bayley simply commonsense storytelling that weren’t not quite accustomed to yet?

Tiffany Stratton has a ton of momentum on her side coming off her incredible performance inside the Elimination Chamber. What will her role be at ‘Mania? Will Jade Cargill have a role?

So many questions that still need to be ironed out for all of these talented women as we are now less than a month away from the biggest show of the year.

