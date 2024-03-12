I thought this was Chad Gable’s night. Props to WWE for getting me fully-invested into Chad’s story. His passion as a father, along with his prior dance with GUNTHER, made that rematch enticing.

Then the gauntlet started. Ricochet defeated JD but busted his ribs in the process. Bronson Reed, a very large man if you’re unaware, crushed Ricochet rather swiftly. Those hurt ribs didn’t help. And then Sami’s music hit and he went right for the big man. Michael Cole acknowledged Sami celebrating Ramadan, meaning he fasted all day. That was my first clue that this was Sami’s night. I mean, what’s a better story than someone defeating three men on an empty stomach to get to a championship match on the biggest stage? Bronson’s offense weighed on Sami even more. But Sami’s heart and smarts ruled the day when he used the big man’s momentum and defeated Bronson with Sunset Flip Powerbomb.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s music but Bronson wasn’t finished. He hit Sami with a Tsunami post match, which left an already depleted man with negative energy. Shinsuke took his time and stalked Sami. Then this happened:

Again, all done perfectly. The final two combatants featured two babyfaces with compelling reasons for wanting this match with GUNTHER. Both seeking redemption, both craving validation, but coming from different emotional places. And as you can see, Chad didn’t want any cheap victories. Where Shinsuke took advantage of Sami’s weakened state, Chad wanted the Canadian on his feet; a subtle detail that illustrated character that made me smile.

Then these two put on a classic. I knew with Sami wincing at every move and hobbling on one foot that Chad wasn’t winning. As much as I loved his story and wanted him to win, it’s hard rooting against a guy gutting it out on one leg with no food in his stomach and just finding different ways to win. Even if Chad won, I’d have a weird feeling in my stomach about it, as I’m sure most of the audience would as well.

Seriously, how could I root against Sami after that? I can’t say that the right man won but I will say the right story prevailed. Excellent gauntlet match that’s worth every ounce of my time. And possibly yours too.

I said a few weeks ago that if Chad doesn’t defeat GUNTEHR, then give Sami that spot. I stand by that and if this match is any indication, it looks like we might get a new Intercontinental champion in Philly.

B-Sides

I wept when it looked like WWE abandoned the story nugget about Becky Lynch doubting her place on the pecking order. That added weight to her championship match with Rhea Ripley. But then it came back this week and they made everything make sense. And they solved the problem with words.

Becky fought Liv Morgan in a grueling back and forth match that excelled the longer it went. This was all about Liv taking Becky to her absolute limits while getting over just how much she wants her moment. Liv rolled out the ring after Becky hit a Manhandle Slam. Becky rolled out the ring after Liv hit an Oblivion. They countered and double countered. Becky barely got the W; she became a magician and pulled it out of her hat when Liv jumped off the second rope and Becky caught her.

Rhea hit the ring, withstood some passionate trash talk from Liv, and then questioned her WrestleMania opponent. Rhea said she understood why Becky kept taking all these matches: to prove that she’s still as good as she says but also give her an excuse when Becky beats her.

And then it all clicked for me. That makes complete sense. Especially when Becky agreed that The Man takes on all comers and that she needs to fight whoever whenever to prove she’s still that good. She didn’t say all that, mind you, but she nodded in agreement. Becky then added this:

Is The Man ready for Mami at #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/EVN9WHgYhD — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

And guess what happened later?! It’s a wrestling show so more than likely it involved a fight. Becky and Liv shook hands only for Nia Jax to crush them both. Rhea said she wants Becky as close to 100 percent as possible but she clearly won’t be going into their big match. Whether it’s Becky making that choice or Nia making it for her. Next week? Becky vs. Nia in a Last Man Standing match.

Yeah, Becky is going full throttle while Rhea is taking it easy.

Good stuff and I’m elated.

Let’s talk about (hehe) Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre all at once.

Drew was in top form as his usual hypocritical self, but still making the good point that wrestling doesn’t revolve around Seth. And that Seth’s ego can’t take that so he pokes his nose into anything that eh thinks might eclipse said ego. I still dig this line of thinking since it clearly sets up a Seth loss or something bigger during their match. Drew sees himself as an honest broker willing to work with The Rock and the rest of TKO, while Seth sees his opponent as dishonest. He even called Drew a coward this week. And yet he still doesn’t take Drew as seriously as he should, which makes sense given the tag match he’s now in and his win-loss record against the big man when a championship is on the line. I enjoyed their opening segment even if it didn’t really add any new wrinkles to the story.

That leads into this with Cody Rhodes:

I don’t know what else to say about Cody that I haven’t said before. He’s an earnest cat, and that’s what connects him to the audience. It’s sometimes too cheesy for me (and that’s something coming from me) but I’m just one man. Cody showed fire, emotion, and made the “story” bigger than him. He’s truly taking that “People’s Champion” moniker and running with it but in his own sincere way. I respect that and dig the execution.

I tend not to step into everything popping on wrestling Twitter or whatever we’re calling it these days. I actually try to refrain from most social media when I can because, well, it’s just a tad too toxic for my liking. But I’m aware, thanks to the Cageside offices, of the “uproar” over fans booing Maxxine Dupri. Well, the territory used that for fodder this week, while also turning Candice LeRae into Raw’s resident mean girl.

It’s a new role for Candice, at least as of late, but I have faith she can handle it. It came tout of the blue, which I’m not mad about, but it’s just shocking because it’s Candice! Sometimes those are the most effective heel turns though. As with most stories, it’s all about the follow-up.

The Kabuki Warriors successfully defended their tag team championships against Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler. Of course they did, right? Damage CTRL needs to keep its momentum going into WrestleMania while getting across the point that their numbers game simply outshines everyone. Even two people as tough as Shayna & Zoey.

The match started with Asuka seemingly in control before Shayna turned an attack into an ankle lock. That alone showed Asuka & Kari Sane that they were in for more than they assumed. Which is a good move given that they kinda stunted on the competition lately and the way their challengers looked last week against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance. In fact, the match’s story revolved around Shayna & Zoey constantly being one step ahead of the champs. And at several moments, including when Zoey hit a Z360 on Kairi, the challengers almost won the titles.

But once again, the numbers game proved unfair for those who don’t play it well. Or at all.

Dakota Kai pulled Shayna to the ropes during Shayna’s submission attempt, which of course forced her to break up her hold. That brief interference took Shayna off her game, and the Kabuki Warriors capitalized.

The heels looked beatable and cheated to win. I can’t complain about any of that. It only shows that Bayley has her hands full if she goes into Mania with no one by her side.

R-Truth wasn’t even supposed to be here today!

But he was. And Judgment Day wanted blood after Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced a Six-Pack Ladder Match at Mania. Adam & Nick, snitches they are, told a very heated Judgment Day that Miz & R-Truth gave them the idea. Miz was absent doing media with Truth...only Truth forgot that part of the equation since he forgot it’s in fact Monday.

Wrong place and wrong time, homie. Damian Priest, who I noted was very heated, challenged Truth. He started on one, attacking Truth before the bell went ding.

When DIY (Regeneration X) showed up, that’s when Truth found his rhythm. It was short-lived of course, but it made for a more entertaining match than what it looked like. And we also got an appearance from Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, who put the blows to DIY simply for existing.

The beat goes on and this thing clearly isn’t over.

Jey Uso wants BROTHER vs. BROTHER at #WrestleMania!



Will we see Jey vs. Jimmy on the Grandest Stage of Them All?

YEET or NO YEET? pic.twitter.com/s47hlW9Ge9 — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

Speaking of not over, Jey Uso kept it simple this week. He came to the ring, preened for the crowd, and challenged Jimmy Uso to a match at Mania.

Yeah, this is a no-brainer and it’s time to make it official.

Raw was awesome this week. From front to back, start to finish, this show maintained an excellent pace, progressed more than enough stories, finished with an emotional gauntlet match between two deserving wrestlers, and kept the ball moving toward Philly.

Nothing more I can ask for.

What say you, Cagesiders? Are you on board for Sami dethroning GUNTHER? Or do you wish Chad got the nod? Or does Chad get the first shot at Sami when/if Sami defeats GUNTHER?