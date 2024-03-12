WWE NXT results, live blog (Mar. 12, 2024): North American title match

Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the Mar. 12 show from the WWE Performance Center: North American champion Oba Femi defends his title against the newly solo Brooks Jensen, and Ridge Holland gets to go one-on-one with the recently returned Shawn Spears.

We’ll also see the tournament to determine NXT Tag champs Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin’s Stand & Deliver challengers continue when the LWO’s Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro take on the OTM duo of Lucien Price & Bronco Nima. Plus, Arianna Grace vs. Gigi Dolin... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 12