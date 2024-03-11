GUNTHER has his WrestleMania 40 opponent

Challengers started lining up to face Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40 come April 6 or 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, recently and a match was quickly booked to determine which of them would advance to the big event to try to dethrone him.

Run the gauntlet!

Indeed, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, JD McDonagh, Bronson Reed, and Chad Gable were chosen for the match, which was given the main event of Monday Night Raw this week in Houston.

The match started with Ricochet scoring a tough win over McDonagh. It took enough out of him that he wasn’t much of a match for Reed, who rolled right over him. Zayn was out next and he managed to take the big man down but he got laid out immediately after for his trouble. That gave Nakamura the biggest advantage imaginable. Despite this, Sami managed to make the comeback and score the pin to bring it down to two.

Gable hit the ring, unwilling to attack a downed man, and brought Zayn to his feet so they could both look at the WrestleMania sign, square up, and have themselves a fair fight.

They had a solid back-and-forth too, one that had multiple incredible near falls. In the end, Gable took the straps down, screamed “THIS IS MY MOMENT” with a bloody lip, and and got the Ankle Lock.

But Zayn reversed him, rolled him up, and scored the pinfall.

Gable just misses out.

But Sami is in.

The updated WrestleMania 40 match card: