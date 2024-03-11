Six Pack Ladder match booked for WrestleMania 40

Earlier today, WWE promoted a “MASSIVE announcement” for Monday Night Raw this week in Houston, Texas, with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis coming to the show to make the announcement alongside Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

Fans speculated that WWE may be splitting the undisputed tag team titles once again but instead they simply revealed the reigning champions, Damian Priest & Finn Balor of The Judgment Day, will defend those titles at WrestleMania 40 on April 6 & 7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a Six Pack Ladder match.

BREAKING: As announced by #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP & #SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis, there will be a historic 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/CZWckAQqT1 — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

DIY, Awesome Truth, The Creed Brothers, Indus Sher, and The New Day were shown in the video while Aldis was saying it will be five teams squaring up with Judgment Day but they also said matches will take place over the next few weeks to see who will make it into the match.

As always, stay tuned.

In the meantime, here is the updated WrestleMania 40 card: