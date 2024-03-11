Nick Khan & Brad Blum named in Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit

Corporate Officers No. 1 and No. 2 have now been identified in the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in January.

Front Office Sports published a report today naming Nick Khan, President of WWE, and Brad Blum, Chief Operating Officer of WWE, as the unnamed Corporate Officers in the lawsuit brought by Janel Grant. Grant’s attorney actually confirmed as much to FOS.

Kahn and Blum aren’t being accused of participating in any sexual misconduct but instead facilitating and “covering up exploitation in ways that make WWE liable under federal anti-trafficking laws.”

WWE responded to the report with the following comment to FOS:

“WWE takes Ms. Grant’s allegations very seriously and has no tolerance for any physical abuse or unwanted physical contact. Neither Nick Khan nor Brad Blum, prior to the lawsuit being filed on January 25, 2024, were aware of any allegation by Ms. Grant that she was the victim of abuse or unwanted physical contact; nor does the complaint allege that either had knowledge of such.”

Furthermore, Corporate Officer No. 3 in the lawsuit is now known to be Stephanie McMahon, per FOS, though WWE chose not to comment on as much and she herself could not be reached to respond. The suit alleges she was aware of instances of her father engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct.