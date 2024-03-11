WWE is promoting a ‘massive announcement’ for Raw tonight

A short time ago, WWE put the following tweet up:
@ScrapDaddyAP has some BIG news for tonight's #WWERaw including an exclusive interview with @CodyRhodes and a MASSIVE announcement alongside #SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/z8nmqbuFHv
You’ll notice that they use the term “MASSIVE announcement,” with extra emphasis on massive but when Pearce is talking about it he doesn’t use that terminology.
“My buddy, my good friend, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, is here tonight to make an announcement with me. About what? You’ll find out 8/7C only on USA.”
The use of the term MASSIVE leads me to wonder if this isn’t something related to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal but quite a few folks in the replies to the above tweet are talking about the potential for splitting the men’s tag team titles again. Who knows?
That’s why we tune in, I suppose.
Everything else set for the show:
- Gauntlet match to determine who challenges GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 40
- Cody Rhodes interviewed by Michael Cole
- The Kabuki Warriors defend the women’s tag team titles against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
- Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
