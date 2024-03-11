SmackDown’s ratings rose for The Rock, Reigns, Rhodes & Rollins

When The Rock came back to SmackDown on Mar. 1, the show’s numbers went up... but not quite to the levels they were at when he returned to start his WrestleMania program in early February.

Rocky was back on Mar. 8, and this time he was joined by not only Roman Reigns & The Bloodline but also their ‘Mania rivals Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes. That quartet made their main event tag match official for April 7, and according to Wrestlenomics got SmackDown closer to the ratings peak it experienced during the shortest month of the year.

Last Friday’s show had a total audience of 2,439,000. In the 18-49 demographic, the Mar. 8 episode got a nice .69 rating. Both are above the previous Friday, and better than the corresponding week in 2023. The rating figures to be among the top broadcast shows of the night and week.

The Rock will again be on this Friday’s show, perhaps by himself for one of his first “Rock Concert” segment in many a moon. We’ll see how the numbers are for that one.

In the meantime, here’s a rundown of SmackDown performances over the past year:

* Aired on FS1

** “Best of” clip show

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here, to read a recap & review of the night’s events click here, and to check out video highlights of the episode click here.