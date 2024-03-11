CM Punk to return to Raw in Chicago, WWE adds seats to previously sold out show

CM Punk is coming home again when WWE returns to Chicago on March 25 for Raw. Though Punk is out of action and will miss WrestleMania because of a triceps injury, that won’t keep him from greeting his hometown fans. Because of this, WWE is opening new seating to meet the public’s demand, per a recent press release:

STAMFORD, Conn., March 11, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that CM Punk will make a sensational return to Monday Night Raw at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, March 25. The sold-out show will now have brand new seating sections opened to meet demand. Fans are invited to visit www.ticketmaster.com from 10.00am CT / 11.00 a.m. ET to purchase the final remaining tickets. This will mark CM Punk’s first return to Chicago’s Allstate Arena since he shocked the world back in November with a stunning return to WWE at Survivor Series, garnering more than 71 million record-breaking views across social media platforms. His last appearance on Monday Night Raw on February 5, 2024, saw him reveal an injury sustained at Royal Rumble that would force him to miss WrestleMania XL. Questions remain around what the self-proclaimed “Best In the World” will have to say when he addresses the WWE Universe in-person on Monday, March 25.

WrestleTix notes that WWE is altering its usual set-up at Allstate Arena to open up more seats for a show that was already sold out.

Last November, Punk made a surprise return to WWE at Survivor Series, which was also at the Allstate Arena. His stunning return came months after Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling by its boss, Tony Khan. Before his termination from the company, Punk was two months into a comeback for a similar injury. That comeback began at the United Center, also in Chicago, for the debut episode of Collision.

In 2014, Punk left WWE with a list of grievances he later made public as a guest on Colt Cabana’s podcast. Punk returned to pro wrestling for AEW in 2021, with his initial re-emergence also taking place in Chicago.

During his time with AEW, Punk suffered a couple of injuries that sidelined him for extended periods of time. It seems that Punk’s late-stage career has been more about making returns than being able to sustain them.

That fact is something Drew McIntyre, known Punk agitator, might look to exploit when the Second City Saint makes his umpteenth return to pro wrestling and Chicago in two weeks.