Sheamus exits Twitter/X amidst WWE hiatus

Sheamus hasn’t wrestled since last August. That was when he put over his friend Edge in Toronto before the Rated R Superstar exited WWE and headed to AEW (where he now works under his real name, Adam Copeland).

In the nearly seven months since that SmackDown match, we heard Sheamus was dealing with a “really bad shoulder injury” and that his was among many WWE contracts that will expire this year. There were rumblings of a return to the ring for the four-time WWE Wolrd champion ahead of Royal Rumble, but those don’t seem to have led to anything. Now, with less than a month to go before WrestleMania XL, it seems unlikely the Celtic Warrior will have a spot on that card. He hasn’t been mentioned in the many reports about the show, and is running out of time to return so he can be added to WWE’s line-up for Philadelphia.

What does the 46 year old deleting his account on Twitter/X have to do with any of that?

Heck if we know! But it seems to have inspired a few folks on the wrestle web to speculate on Sheamus’ future, so we figured we’d pass it along and give you the chance to weigh in.

Sheamus hasn’t said anything about leaving Twitter/X, and may have just left for the same reasons others have left the platform — permanently or temporarily — in the past. His other social media accounts all remain active, although he doesn’t seem to have updated them in a couple months.

Thoughts?