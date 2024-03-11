Muhammad Ali to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest professional boxers of all time and whose boxing persona was inspired by professional wrestling, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on April 5, as first reported by Variety.

He will be inducted by his widow, Lonnie Ali. The ceremony will be streamed live on Peacock beginning at 10pm ET.

Ali’s induction comes the night before the 40th annual WrestleMania kicks off at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. At the inaugural WrestleMania, Ali was the special enforcer during the main event between Hulk Hogan and Mr. T against Rowdy Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. As the match got out of hand, Ali began swiping punches at the heels in an attempt to regain order. The bout would continue, with Hogan and Mr. T picking up the victory.

However, the first WrestleMania was not Ali’s first time in a wrestling ring, nor was it the first time he got physical with its performers.

In 1976, Muhammad Ali famously fought in an exhibition match against Antonio Inoki in Tokyo, which resulted in a draw. Initially criticized, their confrontation is now seen as influential, foreshadowing the rise of MMA. Ali also got into it with legendary WWE performer and current Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon during an angle almost 50 years ago.

In 1995, Ali was a guest of honor at World Championship Wrestling’s Collision in Korea, an event organized by his former opponent Inoki in Inoki’s attempt to improve relations between Japan and North Korea.

As a pro boxer, Ali was perhaps the best of his era and arguably the greatest of all time.

Born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., he won an Olympic gold medal for the United States in boxing in 1960 and became the undisputed world heavyweight champion. During that time, Clay converted to Islam and later changed his name to Muhammad Ali. Taking a social stand, Ali refused to be drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. That led to him being stripped of his heavyweight title and forced out of boxing for several years.

As a fighter, Ali grew to prominence for his flamboyant personality and gift of gab, becoming one of the earliest known trash talkers in sports. In different interviews, Ali credited pro wrestler Gorgeous George as the inspiration behind his public persona.

After retiring from boxing, Ali battled Parkinson’s disease but remained active as a public figure and advocate. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 74, after a life marked by his achievements in and out of the ring.

Ali’s influence, however, still lives on and will continue to do so with his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, where he will join Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and the U.S. Express as part of the class of 2024.