John Cena, The Rock & Bad Bunny were Oscar presenters... and one of them was naked

The 96th Academy Awards Ceremony was held in Los Angeles on Sunday (Mar. 10).

It was Hollywood’s big night, and two WWE stars who’ve crossed over into the movie business — and one music superstar who’s crossed over into pro wrestling and film — were on hand to help celebrate.

John Cena was first up, doing a very John Cena bit with host Jimmy Kimmel as they teamed to preset the Oscar for Best Costume Design. Kimmel tees things up talking about the streaker who ran across stage at the 1974 Academy Awards, which led to a shirtless Cena peaking over a piece of the stage set to tell the comedian he’s changed his mind about reenacting that moment.

That sets up a joke about his WWE costume (“jorts are worse than naked!”) and to the 16-time WWE World champ & Ricky Stanicky star shuffling on stage with only the envelope containing the winner’s name to cover his naughtiest of bits. He sells the gag perfectly before Kimmel ties a curtain around him like a toga so he can announce Poor Things as the winner.

It wasn’t actually Kimmel that hooked John up with his quick cover-up, of course...

What you didn't see on TV: John Cena's quick change. pic.twitter.com/h9tXdZXd1g — Vulture (@vulture) March 11, 2024

Movie magic!

Cena then ran into his old pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WrestleMania 37 star Bad Bunny backstage.

I have my #Oscar moment!



The Rock shaking hands with Jon Cena while he is in a toga after presenting an award naked pic.twitter.com/T0hcLYKFz8 — Joshua Griffith (@JoshuaGriffith0) March 11, 2024

Bunny & Rock teamed up to present the award for Best International Feature Film. They didn’t do a bit (Johnson did take a beat to wish his partner a happy 30th birthday, though), instead playing it straight as they handed a statue to The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer for a serious speech about his serious film.

(WATCH) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Bad Bunny present Best Int'l Feature to Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest' #Oscars pic.twitter.com/r0PImJZDUI — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 11, 2024

And now we have a couple new examples — including one very memorably one — of how pro wrestling is everywhere.