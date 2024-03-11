Becky Lynch manhandles Grayson Waller at a WWE live event in Lafayette

A pair of odd couples carpooled through Lafayette, LA, on the Road to WrestleMania Sunday night (March 10).

Kevin Owens and “The Man” Becky Lynch formed an unlikely duo to take on the even more unusual combination of Nia Jax and Grayson Waller for a wild mixed tag team bout that had fans in the Cajundome royally entertained.

Throughout their rivalry in 2024, Jax has bragged about breaking Lynch’s nose in 2018, rubbing it in her face at every turn. On Sunday night, Jax did more than rub facts in The Man’s face. With Lynch pinned in the corner, Jax delivered a modern-day stink face, grinding her derrière with extreme force into Lynch’s visage.

As Lynch popped up, wiping off her tongue, Kevin Owens rushed to her aid. While a hydrating blast of Prime would’ve been most effective, Owens settled for what was available, offering Lynch a bottle of water to help rinse the taste of Jax’s backside out of her mouth. Despite lacking the B vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes associated with Logan Paul’s famed energy drink, the babyface tandem mounted a powerful comeback.

In the closing moments, Jax attempted a running splash as Owens was backed into a corner. However, he moved, and Jax collided with the buckle. As she stumbled out of the corner, Lynch met her with a Stunner that knocked Jax to the floor.

Then, as Waller snuck up behind Lynch, he got blasted with a Stunner by Owens, which allowed Lynch to catch Waller with a Manhandle Slam. Lynch followed with a cover as referee Charles Robinson counted to three.

Lynch wasn’t the only member of her household who ultimately went on to savor the sweet taste of victory. In the main event, Lynch’s husband, Seth Rollins, teamed with Cody Rhodes to route Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa for a second straight night. The finish came when Rollins scored a pin on Uso following a Curb Stomp.