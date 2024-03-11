WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 11, 2024) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, featuring the latest build to the WrestleMania 40 extravaganza early next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: A Gauntlet match will determine who moves on to challenge GUNTHER for his Intercontinental championship at the biggest show of the year, as Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and JD McDonagh do battle. Elsewhere, The Kabuki Warriors defend the women’s tag team titles against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark while Liv Morgan gets her shot at taking on Becky Lynch. All that, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 11