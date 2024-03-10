A ‘perfect storm’ led to Paul Heyman finally accepting WWE Hall of Fame induction

Paul Heyman has made no secret of the fact that he’s turned down the WWE Hall of Fame multiple times in the past. He feels as though there is still much to do in his career in professional wrestling so why would he want to go in before he’s finishing achieving new milestones?

Well, he told TMZ in a recent interview that it was a “perfect storm” that led him to finally accept the induction:

“It’s one of those things that my kids have been after me to do for a really long time, because I’ve turned down the Hall of Fame several times in the past. But this year it’s Triple H, Paul Levesque’s, first year in full control of determining who does go into the Hall of Fame; it’s in Philadelphia, which was the home of ECW; it’s WrestleMania 40; so it’s a perfect storm to accept. And now that I have it’s quite the humbling experience. I didn’t realize how much it meant to a lot of people and feeling that from them has been an extraordinary experience.”

Thankfully for us, Heyman has said he’s nowhere close to done yet. He may have finally accepted the HOF honors but that doesn’t mean we’re rid of him just yet.

Lucky us.

The full TMZ interview: