WrestleMania 40 match card & rumors

The next event on the WWE schedule is none other than the two-night spectacular that will be WrestleMania 40, emanating from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sat., April 6 & Sun., April 7, 2024, on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view.

We’re still just under one month out from showtime and but the card is filling out.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes went back-to-back in the Royal Rumble and after teasing like he was going to step aside for The Rock decided to make another attempt at finishing his story against Reigns on the biggest stage. The night one tag match will determine stipulations for this one, which is going to headline night two.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre won the Elimination Chamber to earn this title shot. He’s been taking advantage of Rollins being so distracted by the war with The Bloodline.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Lynch won the Elimination Chamber to earn this spot after months of WWE teasing this out at various points.

Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

Bayley won the Royal Rumble and finally revealed she was aware of her friends betrayal all along. Now, she’s trying to take the title from her as revenge.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. TBA

A Gauntlet match to determine the top contender will be held on Monday Night Raw this week. The participants: Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Ricochet, JD McDonagh, and Chad Gable.

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Rollins and Rhodes accepted The Rock’s challenge, and it’s looking like this could very well be the main event of night one. The stipulations: If the bad guys win, it’s Bloodline Rules for the main event of night two. If the good guys win, The Bloodline will be barred from that match.

Including all this, we’re also inching closer to official announcements for Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton for the United States championship, LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, Jimmy vs. Jey Uso, and more.

