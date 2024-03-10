Chad Gable really wants you to know how much this means to him

By the time Monday Night Raw is over this week, we will know who is going to be challenging GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 40 early next month in Philadelphia. A Gauntlet match pitting Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable has been booked to determine as much.

No matter who you think is most deserving of the spot it seems obvious who it means the absolute most to and if you didn’t know, he’s here to tell you once again:

Monday’s gauntlet match has implications larger than could possibly be put into words, but I created this piece to do my best to convey what this opportunity means to me above and beyond just Wrestlemania.



I’ll see you Monday night.



Thank you.



And enjoy…



Gable pic.twitter.com/XjpWtyeeww — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) March 10, 2024

“I’ve been running a gauntlet in my own head since that match with GUNTHER last September. Trust me — the only tears you want to wipe off your child’s face are tears of joy. But if I want that chance a new gauntlet stands in front of me. My path to heaven runs straight through a gauntlet of hell. A gauntlet filled with demons from my past that I’m going to have to overcome this time in order to earn my date with destiny, my date with redemption. “It’s a rare chance to rewrite history. We don’t get those every day. So I intend to claim it and become a beacon of perseverance that my fans and my family can be proud of. So I will endure because for Chad Gable this match just means more.”

I’ve been advocating for this man to get the shot, and each new thing he does makes me want that even more.

Go Gable go!