Do better, my Tribal Chief (and you too, Rock)

As Cageside Seats’ most prolific op-ed writer, readers of this fine website know I never hold back in expressing my views on pro wrestling. Whether they agree or disagree with my takes, they know my opinions are sincere and informed, backed by a unique life experience and nearly 40 years of dedicated study and passion for the art of sports entertainment.

They also know that I stan the hell out of Roman Reigns and the Bloodline.

Still, when I see a foul committed, I call it like it is, regardless of my rooting interests. And last Friday on SmackDown, my Tribal Chief committed an egregious error.

During the featured segment of the program, Reigns stood with The Rock as they verbally jousted with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. After Rollins accepted Rock’s challenge to a tag team match at WrestleMania, Reigns questioned Rhodes’ decision to let Rollins speak for him while taking a jab at Rollins’ unique outfit.

“You gonna let this cross-dresser make your future decisions for you?”

Immediately, I winced as the arena audience let out an audible groan.

Reigns’ comment comes just weeks removed from a classic monologue by his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which was tainted by Rock referring to Rollins as Rhodes’ girlfriend.

To be clear, I do not condone or defend the words uttered by Johnson and Reigns. I am disappointed by their choice of language, and I hope WWE will address such verbiage accordingly.

But I’m also not naive.

Regarding age, I sit between Johnson and Reigns. Like them, I grew up in an era when such terms were used as insults to question one’s masculinity or authority. For example, “throws like a girl” was often used to mock a man for having a weak throwing arm, despite clear evidence that women can throw a baseball or football just as effectively, if not better, than many men.

Additionally, I wouldn’t be surprised if such archaic language is still prevalent in many locker rooms and sports leagues, as the world is still adapting to developing views on gender, sex, and sexuality. For some, what Reigns and Johnson each had to say wasn’t all that offensive. Given other available terminology, perhaps not.

Still, it doesn’t matter.

Many fail to realize that such phrasing is problematic in modern times because it often carries connotations of outdated stereotypes and stigmas. Referring to someone as a cross-dresser today may imply that expressing oneself through clothing in a way that differs from societal expectations based on one’s perceived gender is somehow unusual or deviant. However, as society has learned in recent years, this is not the case.

As part of a performance, it’s fair to playfully chide Rollins for his taste in clothing, as what he wore on SmackDown resembled an oversized Great Value comforter from Walmart. But linking his attire to sexuality in a derogatory manner is outdated and insensitive in 2024.

As performers and especially as people, I hope Reigns and Johnson will be mindful and more thoughtful of their words in the future. Instead of condemning them for what may have been a brief lapse into a past era where a particular machismo was commonplace, I hope this incident can serve as a learning opportunity for everyone. It’s necessary to recognize why such speech is unacceptable in today’s world as we progress as individuals and as a society.