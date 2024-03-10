My main man Cain A. Knight pointed out in his Stock Report this week that LA Knight is getting less and less time on television the closer we’re getting to WrestleMania 40. At least this year he’s got a clear direction that will lead to a match, against a top star in AJ Styles, but it hasn’t translated to an increased role on television.

Part of the problem is he’s on Friday Night SmackDown, which is the shorter of the two shows and features The Bloodline story. The Rock is always going to take his time, and that means he needs a lot of it.

Which makes for less for everyone else.

That’s fine but you can’t tell me the guy cutting promos like this in brief backstage interviews doesn’t deserve more time:

Called that man AJ Mild.

In more of a shoot interview setting, Knight admits to having been frustrated about being left off the card last year and promises to make this year something special:

We can be reasonably certain they’re going to have a good match, we just need a bit more to it. I’m wildly entertained by LA beating up a monitor with a chair backstage, sure, but get him in the ring with a microphone and let him sell us on this thing.

Please and thank you.