When Seth Rollins sustained a knee injury in January, he said his goal was to get back in the ring before WrestleMania. Last week on Raw, he revealed that he was medically cleared to perform. On Saturday night (March 9), Rollins made a triumphant return to the ring.

In perhaps a sign of things to come, Rollins teamed with Cody Rhodes to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of the Bloodline at a WWE live event in Alexandria, LA. The finish came when Rollins hit a curb stomp on Uso as Rhodes neutralized Sikoa with a Cross Rhodes, allowing Rollins to pick up the pin on Uso.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Wresteld As a Tag Team At WWE Live Event Show



In - #WWEAlexandria pic.twitter.com/ZejTtQimz5 — DREAM (@TeamCody__) March 10, 2024

Afterward, Rollins addressed the fans, telling them he felt good before issuing a dire forecast for The Rock and Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals in Philadelphia.

“At WrestleMania, the other half of the Bloodline, they don’t stand a damn chance.”

Rollins’ successful comeback is good news for all heading into WrestleMania. In January, Rollins suffered a Grade 2 MCL tear while defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal in a match on Raw. The injury cast doubt on his availability for WWE’s premier event. It also came days before the Royal Rumble, where his projected WrestleMania opponent, CM Punk, sustained a torn triceps.

With Punk out and Rollins on the mend, Drew McIntyre stepped up and won the men’s Elimination Chamber match last month in Perth, Australia, to earn a shot at Rollins’ title at ‘Mania. Meanwhile, WWE took fans on a wild ride with Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns, which saw Rollins become an ally to The American Nightmare. Together, the two have vowed to vanquish the Bloodline as Rhodes seeks to end Roman Reigns’ reign of terror at the 40th annual WrestleMania.

Until then, Rollins continues his comeback tour tonight (March 10) in Lafayette, LA. Advertising for the Lafayette show features Rollins but still has a grudge match between Rhodes and McIntyre listed. Originally, Rhodes was to wrestle McIntyre in Alexandria before Rollins announced that he had been cleared to perform. The event in Lafayette could see a similar change now that The Visionary is officially back.