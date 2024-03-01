Rey Mysterio returns to SmackDown

Look who’s back!

Late last year, after dropping the United States championship to Logan Paul, Rey Mysterio was written off WWE television in an injury angle at the hands of Santos Escobar. He needed the time off to get surgery on his injured knee.

When he confirmed he tore his meniscus, he said he would need six-to-eight weeks. Well, enough time has passed that he’s once again healthy and able to come back to television, which he did on Friday Night SmackDown this week to help Carlito defeat Escobar in their Street Fight.

The timing couldn’t be better, considering we’re now just over one month out from WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia and Mysterio has a built in feud to feature at the biggest show of the year on the undercard.

Either way, it’s damn good to see Rey back in action and looking as good as ever.

