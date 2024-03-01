The Rock showed up on Friday Night SmackDown in Glendale this week to answer Cody Rhodes’ challenge for a singles match between the two. You may not be surprised to learn he did not, in fact, accept said challenge.

Instead, he had a counteroffer, being the good businessman that he is and all that.

That counter offer: The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. But not only that, he wants stipulations.

If Cody and Seth win, then Rhodes will get the chance to finish his story without any interference from The Bloodline. The entire group will be barred from ringside.

But if Rock and Reigns win, then the WWE Universal championship match will be a “Bloodline rules” match, which means anything goes and the group can and will ensure Roman leaves with his championship.

There you have it — The Rock will indeed be wrestling at the show, and the other three will be pulling double duty.

They made like this was simply a challenge and Cody will have to show up next week to respond but it’s clear this is where we’re headed.

Like it?

