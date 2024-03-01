Pat McAfee: ‘I don’t think I could pass any drug tests for WrestleMania’

Pat McAfee made his return to WWE and its broadcast booth at this year’s Royal Rumble. The outspoken and larger-than-life color commentator has brought a new energy to Monday nights on Raw, which has been a plus for many within the WWE Universe. But anyone hoping to see McAfee back in the ring anytime soon, such as at WrestleMania, think again.

While appearing on the All The Smoke podcast, McAfee admitted that an in-ring appearance isn’t likely to happen because of the type of pharmaceuticals running through his body.

“I don’t think I could pass any drug tests for WrestleMania because [WWE] drug test people. And I’m on everything I think they’re testing for,” said McAfee.

The former NFL turned sports analyst and commentator explained what that meant, saying that because of his body type, foods like pizza pack on pounds quickly. Since retiring from football, he said he put on about 50-60 pounds. While he didn’t say what he was taking, “the rich guy stuff”, as McAfee called it, is helping him to cheat to keep the weight off.

“I got a lot of science pumping through me right now. You know, when you retire, I said, ‘Hey, I want that rich guy stuff,’ you know, what are these rich guys taking that I see on Instagram that are all, you know, don’t get fat,” said McAfee.

McAfee was asked if he had any concerns about the long-term effects of such supplementation, to which he had a surprising answer.

“Am I gonna die? Who knows? Probably. They say everybody is. But is this one gonna take years off my life? Maybe, but was that going to happen anyways?”

With regards to dying, McAfee said that if has something that kills him, he wants to be frozen and brought back once a cure for whatever he had is discovered.

“Bring my ass back, 2120. Think about me getting dropped in that society. I’ll be f***ing pumped up about it,” said McAfee.